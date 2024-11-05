FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.82 and a 12-month high of $241.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

