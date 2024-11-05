FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

