FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $619.01 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.35 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.