FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $806.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $908.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

