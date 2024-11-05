FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.