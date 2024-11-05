Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 368,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

