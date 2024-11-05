Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 301.15 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

