Franklin Mining (FMNJ) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.06 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.56 billion -$71.06 million 1.17

Franklin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1127 3645 4469 122 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Franklin Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -38.32% 4.46% 3.46%

Summary

Franklin Mining competitors beat Franklin Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

