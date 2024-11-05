Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,005 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.9% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

