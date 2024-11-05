Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 490,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 987,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 313,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

