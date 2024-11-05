Forum Financial Management LP Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,026.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,026.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,526 shares of company stock worth $31,703,689 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

