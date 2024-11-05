Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 218 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

