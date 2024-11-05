Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

