Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $568.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $439.81 and a 1-year high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.