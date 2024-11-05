Forum Financial Management LP Buys 543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

