Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 45 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $324.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

