Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Forrester Research Price Performance

About Forrester Research

FORR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 48,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,861. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Forrester Research has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

