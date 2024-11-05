Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.3 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Forrester Research
Forrester Research Price Performance
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.