Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.4 %

F opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

