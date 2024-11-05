Ford Motor (F) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.