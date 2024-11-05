Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 15.8 %

FTK traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,676. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTK shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.