Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 15.2 %

NYSE FTK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 116,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.04. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.