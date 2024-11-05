FiscalNote (NOTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. FiscalNote has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Price Performance

NYSE:NOTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 160,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,269. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,476.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 126,069 shares of company stock valued at $157,261 over the last three months. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Further Reading

