First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Boosted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

