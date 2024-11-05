First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $395.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.94 and a 200 day moving average of $362.47.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

