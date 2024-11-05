First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. Purchases 463 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. purchased 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,723.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,006.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial

Institutional Trading of First Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.