First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. Purchases 463 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. purchased 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,723.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,006.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Financial Stock Performance
Shares of THFF stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.00.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
