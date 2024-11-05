First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

