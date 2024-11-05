First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.