Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 99 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39,885.7% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,495,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,553. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.