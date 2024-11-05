Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 5,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,406. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

