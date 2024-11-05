Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $5.98 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $701,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 294,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

