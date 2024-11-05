Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.79. The company had a trading volume of 289,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

