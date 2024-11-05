Financial Comparison: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 12.67 $91.58 million $0.98 116.12

MACOM Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% MACOM Technology Solutions 10.59% 12.59% 7.83%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

