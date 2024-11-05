Financial Analysis: Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -23.23% -20.67% -16.50% Actelis Networks -78.75% -5,659.70% -45.96%

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Actelis Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $27.48 million 0.55 -$9.13 million ($3.14) -1.97 Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.43 -$6.29 million ($1.48) -0.90

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vislink Technologies and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6. It also provides WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders for live streaming over 4G and 5G, and systems developed using AI technologies; and TrolleyLive Remote Pro, an all-in-one production unit for remote live broadcasts. In addition, the company offers mil/gov products and solution, including Vislink Airborne Video Downlink System, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance; AeroLink which supports broadcast/ENG applications for transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events; Aero5, an airborne downlink transmitter; HHT3 and Mobil Commander, a handheld receivers/monitors designed for tactical situations; and wireless microwave equipment. It serves its products to news and live broadcasting; sports and entertainment; military, law enforcement, and public safety; and industry, corporate, and house of worship sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mt. Olive, New Jersey.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

