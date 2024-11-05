Financial Analysis: PhoneX (PXHI) & The Competition

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -360.85% -90.10% -1.45%

Risk and Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 245 1012 1823 76 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 89.00%. Given PhoneX’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 7.19 PhoneX Competitors $882.84 million $27.38 million 200.40

PhoneX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PhoneX rivals beat PhoneX on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

