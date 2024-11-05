FIGS (FIGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

