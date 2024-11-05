Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 169.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.52. 150,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,136. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $208.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

