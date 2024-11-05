Fiduciary Family Office LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,312,000 after buying an additional 1,044,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,468.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,526,120,000 after buying an additional 791,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $161,918,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.7 %

BLK traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,008.50. 111,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,260. The company has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $646.91 and a one year high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.