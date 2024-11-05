Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys 508 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of STE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.53. 280,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,100. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

