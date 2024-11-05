Fiduciary Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.35. 85,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.