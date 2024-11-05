Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.