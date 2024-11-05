Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 21203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 182.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

