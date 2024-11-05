Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and traded as high as $53.00. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 6,599 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,023.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,746. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,023.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

