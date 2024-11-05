Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Rosty Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $10,477.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,321.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $12,009.14.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

