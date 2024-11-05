Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $103,798.02 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,856.06 or 1.00017537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,091,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,833,146 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,091,405.42020806 with 6,833,145.59100217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99179619 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $100,295.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.