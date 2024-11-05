FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

FARO stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $90,601.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,363.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

