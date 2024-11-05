Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. 35,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

