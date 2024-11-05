Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,227 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $120.79. 17,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.22 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

