Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $403,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 1,139,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,462. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

