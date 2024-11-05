Falcon Wealth Planning Has $43.22 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,037 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $43,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,247,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

