Falcon Wealth Planning Has $40.40 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.95% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $40,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,474. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

